Gang affiliate arrested after Detroit police find heroin, marijuana, arsenal of guns, ammo, mask

DETROIT - Detroit police said a 31-year-old man was arrested after they uncovered drugs, weapons and ammunition during a search on the city's east side.

The Detroit Police Department's Gang Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at 12:30 p.m. Friday for drugs in the 14700 block of Kilbourne Avenue.

During the search, officials found 15.3 grams of heroin, 3.2 grams of marijuana, three rifles, one handgun, one machine gun, one vehicle, a large amount of ammunition, digital scales, a paintball gun and a mask, according to authorities.

The estimated street value of the drugs is about $27,600, police said.

Officials said the 31-year-old man has a gang affiliation. He was arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center on a charge of possession with intent to deliver and a felony firearms violation, police said.

