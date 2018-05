GARDEN CITY, Mich. - Police are investigating a home invasion and shooting Thursday morning in Garden City.

The crime happened about 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Arcola Street near Ford and Inkster roads. The victim was shot in the hand.

It's unclear if there was a struggle.

Police are looking for a shooting suspect.



