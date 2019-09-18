Garden City man, 75, charged with shooting caregiver, her uncle

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - A 75-year-old Garden City man has been charged with 10 felonies after he shot his caregiver and her uncle, police said.

Garden City officers were called at 11:01 a.m. Monday to a home in the 180 block of Belton Street, according to authorities.

A 62-year-old Garden City man had been shot outside the home, police said. He was treated by emergency medical officials before being taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Police said they then learned about a second person who had been shot inside the house. The 42-year-old Garden City woman was found and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

Phillip Joseph Demouy was taken into custody at the scene, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for unrelated treatment, according to authorities.

Police said the 42-year-old woman was Demouy's caregiver and the 62-year-old man was her uncle.

Demout is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault and four felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Wednesday in the hospital.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 30, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 7. Both hearings will be in 21st District Court.

Demouy is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

