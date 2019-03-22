Garden City man hit, killed by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Monroe County

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 64-year-old Garden City man was struck and killed by two vehicles on I-75 late Thursday night in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash around 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-75, south of Swan Creek Road in Berlin Township.

Here's more info from police:

Preliminary investigation reveals that a female driver, age 45 of Monroe, MI, was operating a maroon 2003 Ford Explorer northbound in the center lane of northbound I-75, south of Swan Creek Road. While traveling northbound, she struck a 64 year old male from Garden City, MI, who was reportedly walking across the northbound traffic lanes of I-75, after his vehicle became disabled along the roadway.

After being struck by the 2003 Ford Explorer, the pedestrian was again struck by a 2017 Ford

Explorer, driven by a 42 year old male from Taylor, MI. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The pedestrian's identification is being withheld, pending family notification. The drivers of the two vehicles, whom were not injured in the crash, were wearing safety belts at the time of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.