Garden City neighborhood on alert after home invasion, shooting

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - Police are investigating a home invasion and shooting Thursday morning in Garden City.

According to the Garden City Police Department, the incident happened about 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Arcola Street near Ford and Inkster roads.

According to police, the victim said he had awoken to the sound of someone moving around in his home and discovered an unknown man in his basement. When confronted, the man fired a single shot from a handgun at the homeowner, striking him in the thumb.

The man fled the home and is currently at large. Authorities said officers searched the area for the shooter, but were unable to immediately locate him.

Another man fled with televisions, computers, a video game console and other belongings from the home.

They got into the house by prying open the back door open.

The homeowner suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the gunshot. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

The shooter was described by police as a 20- to 25-year-old black man, standing about 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was seen wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

Police are investigating the possibility that this isn't a random unplanned burglary.

Anyone who has any further information regarding the burglary or the subjects involved is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at 734-793-1700.



