Garden City police investigate shooting after reports of vehicles speeding through city

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - Garden City police are investigating a shooting after reports of two vehicles speeding through the city, according to authorities.

Officials confirmed they are investigating a case of shots being fired. Investigators found a bullet hole in a vehicle on Moeller Avenue north of Cherry Hill Road. There were also multiple shell casings in the area, police said.

Police said they received reports that two vehicles were traveling through the city at a high speed.

The investigation is ongoing.

