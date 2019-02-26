Garden City police seeking hit-and-run driver who fled scene after checking on victim

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - Garden City police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and left the scene Monday.

Police said the pedestrian was walking east on Marquette Street just before 3:30 p.m. When she crossed Merriman Road, she was struck by a van that was turning onto southbound Merriman from westbound Marquette.

The driver stopped and checked on the well-being of the victim before leaving south on Merriman, toward Cherry Hill Road. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

Police said the vehicle involved was a beige or white Ford Ecoline-style work van with tinted windows. The van did not have back windows.

The driver is described as a 46 to 56-year-old white man with long, salt and pepper-colored hair that was in a ponytail. He had a beard and a mustache.

The passenger is described as a white man with dark-colored hair and a clean-shaven face.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call police at 734-793-1700.

