Gas leak at Woodward Avenue in Berkley has been stopped

BERKLEY, Mich. - Consumers Energy officials are at the scene of a gas main break in Berkley and are expected to work overnight to repair a 6-inch high-pressure line.

The city of Berkley said the gas leak has been stopped and gas is no longer escaping.

All roads are open but there are lane closures on southbound Woodward Avenue at 12 Mile Road and at eastbound 12 Mile Road at Woodward Avenue.

Officials said a -inch high-pressure line was accidentally ruptured at 3 p.m. Tuesday, which caused the gas leak. Nobody was injured.

"A big thanks to Consumers Energy for their quick and massive response, as well as the MABAS 3201 Haz-Mat Team, the Huntington Woods Department of Public Safety, the Beverly Hills Department of Public Safety, the Royal Oak Police Department and the Berkley Department of Public Works for all the assistance," Berkley Public Safety Director Matt Koehn said. "We also want to thank the public for your assistance in avoiding the area."

