Gas leak reported near Detroit VA Medical Center

DETROIT - Work crews struck a gas line Tuesday near the Detroit VA Medical Center causing a leak.

Authorities said a DTE contractor struck a 2-inch service line on Hancock Street.

Employees were moved from the basement of the medical center to the first floor as a precaution.

The Detroit VA Medical Center released the following statement:

“DTE is on scene right now to repair the leak and are coordinating with our facility safety office.”

No other information was made available.



