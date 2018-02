NORTHVILLE, Mich. - A gas main broke Monday morning in downtown Northville.

The main break is at Wing and Main streets, police said. There are no evacuations right now.

Traffic on Wing, Main, Center and Cady streets is being diverted.

A Consumers Energy spokeswoman said one of their own crews was doing replacement work and hit the main. It's either a 2 or 6-inch main.

