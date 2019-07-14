Gas-operated clothes dryer to blame for Taylor townhouse fire

A townhouse in Taylor exploded Saturday afternoon, blowing the front of the residence completely off.

Photos from the scene show a gaping hole in the middle of the building that is a part of Heritage Glen Townhomes Apartments.

It appears that a gas-operated clothes dryer is to blame. A DTE spokesperson says it looks like the dryer wasn't hooked up properly. Local 4 was there minutes after the explosion, which is still under investigation.

