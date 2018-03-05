Gas prices increase by three cents on average in Michigan, six cents in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Michigan - People throughout the state of Michigan have been paying the price for potholes on the roads, but now Michiganders are paying a little extra to just be able to drive around those ground fractures.

According to AAA Michigan, the statewide average daily gas price has increased by about three cents to $2.53 per gallon on average. That $2.53 gas price is about 11 cents higher than the average gas price this same time last year.

Out of the 10 Michigan areas that were surveyed by AAA, the average daily price in Metro Detroit alone increased by about six cents to $2.51, which is 19 cents higher than the average price this same time last year.

The lowest average gas price can be found around Flint, where the average price for a gallon of gas is about $2.50. The highest average gas price is in the Marquette area — for a fifth week in a row — where the per gallon average is around $2.62.

AAA Michigan says that although demand for gasoline has taken "a slight back step," it has been up almost four percent higher than the same four-week period this time last year. AAA Michigan also says because of that, it could mean demand this month is higher than weekly estimates, which has led to the increase in gas prices amid winter refinery maintenance that has reduced gas production across the United States.

Michigan is now 23rd in the country for most expensive on average daily price of gas.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.