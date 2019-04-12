Gas station clerk stabbed by suspected candy bar thief in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - Police are investigating an overnight stabbing at a gas station in the area of West Jefferson and Elizabeth.

The station manager told Local 4 one of the clerks was attempting to stop a customer from stealing candy bars when a fight ensued.

The customer then reportedly stabbed the clerk in the leg. The clerk was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known. Police were able to take the suspected thief into custody.





