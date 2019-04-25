Gawkers flock to site of Macomb County home destroyed by semi truck

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police and rescue crews scrambled Wednesday to ensure nobody was hurt after a semi truck plowed through a home on 26 Mile Road.

The truck passed through the home, knocking it from its foundation, and continued into the neighboring cemetery, officials said. The area has been flooded by those stopping to look at the scene and families who scowerd the area, trying to see if their late family member's headstones have been damaged.

"[My mother] asked me to check on grandpa and my uncle's grave and I'm gonna call her as soon as I finish," said Dana Prieskorn. "I think it's under the rubble."

Prieskorn was devastated when he found several of his family member's graves were disturbed by the crash.

After Craig Foss found his family's graves disturbed, he told Local 4 he's concerned the caskets might be cracked.

Families said they were surprised that they haven't seen much activity by the cemetery staff.

No one was injured in the crash.

