Gearing up for charity basketball game where local kids play Detroit police, firefighters

DETROIT - A charity game hopes to bridge the gap between first responders and the kids they serve through basketball.

Youngsters with the Royalty Mentorship program are practicing in the cold as they gear up to play the men and women of Detroit's police and fire departments.

The boys, ages 12 to 16, must maintain a grade-point average of "a B average" or higher to play. Organizers said it goes deeper than just a game.

"This is the launch of something big. We're going to travel we're going to agency-to-agency, we're building a bridge. The message is to bring positivity so the kids know who their first responders are in the community," said Kaylen Drewery, founder of Royalty Mentorship.

The charity game is Friday at Legacy Charter Academy on the city's east side. The boys hope to pull off a victory over Detroit's first responders.

Tickets are $3 and the game begins at 6 p.m. There will be a live DJ.

Contact 586-339-7123 for more information.

