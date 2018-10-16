GENA Inc recalls feta cheese products due to mislabeling, misbranding

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - GENA Inc., or Oro Cheese, of Shelby Township is voluntarily recalling all cheese products produced by the company because the products did not follow labeling requirements for raw milk cheese, as outlined in Michigan’s manufacturing milk law.

No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported.

The dairy products being recalled are packaged in the following plastic containers:

• 6 ounce, small clear tub

• 1.2 pound medium container

• 1.8 pound large container

• 15 pound medium pail

• 30 pound large pail

Products include:

• Bulgarian Feta Style, Oro Cheese

• French Feta Style, Oro Cheese

• Greek Feta Style, Oro Cheese

The products can be identified by producer GENA Inc. on the label. The company's products are distributed in Michigan and Toledo, Ohio.

Customers with recalled products should not eat the cheese and discard the products or return them.

