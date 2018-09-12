General Motors recalls more than 200K cars for brake pedal issue

General Motors is issuing a recall on more than 200,000 vehicles in the United States and nearly 20,000 in Canada due to a soft, spongy brake pedal.

The recall involves the 2018 and 2019 models of the Chevrolet Bolt, Cruze, Equinox, Impala, Malibu and Volt. The Buick LaCrosse and Regal, the GMC Terrain and the Cadillac XTS are also impacted.

GM officials say the affected vehicles have improperly chromed rear brake pistons, which causes gas to form in the braking system's hydraulic circuit, creating the spongy brake pedals. If not corrected, the soft brakes could lead to issues on the road, including possible collisions if drivers can't accurately determine the proper stopping distance.

These issues may sound familiar to some as Fiat Chrysler just recalled nearly 155,000 vans and SUVs, including the Dodge Grand Caravan, Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Compass for the same reason.

This is the first major recall for General Motors since August 2017 when the company recalled nearly 800,000 trucks for faulty power steering.

