Generators work to pump out Lake Erie water that flooded Monroe County

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Generators were working overtime Friday to pump Lake Erie water out of Frenchtown Township.

High winds caused the flooding that forced some residents from their homes. They have since returned home, but the winds aren't expected to die down for a few more hours.

Resident Carrie Swope said she believes sandbags saved her home from the water.

"That was essential. Them just being so quick on the effort made a big difference," she said.

The pumps had trouble keeping up with the water, Robert Lazette said.

"Our pumps couldn't keep up with how much water was coming in. We got water coming over the dikes and you're trying to pump it back out to where it's coming back in," he said.

