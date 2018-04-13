Genoa Township man accused of dousing woman in gasoline, trying to burn house down

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 50-year-old Genoa Township man is facing the possibility of life in prison after police said he tried to burn down a house with a woman and two children inside.

Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office received a call around 8:45 p.m. Monday that an armed, possibly suicidal man was at a home off Brighton Road in Genoa Township. When officials arrived, they learned that Michael Troy Mapes had left the scene.

At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police received a call that Mapes had returned. The 41-year-old woman told police she woke up to find Mapes pouring gasoline on her and around her bed. She said he was holding a lighter and had a rifle slung over his shoulder.

Police said the woman and her two children, ages 12 and 14, heard a gunshot and Mapes yelling as they fled the home.

Deputies said they surrounded the house and tried to negotiate with Mapes for several hours. He tried to flee the house in a vehicle at around 8 p.m. and was arrested after a short car chase and physical altercation with deputies, officials said.

Mapes is being held at the Livingston County Jail on felony charges, including assault with intent to commit murder, attempted murder, preparation to burn a dwelling, fleeing and eluding, and resisting and assaulting a police officer.

If convicted, Mapes could be sentenced to life in prison, officials said.

There were no injuries reported during the incident, police said.

Mapes was arraigned Wednesday at 53rd District Court in Howell and is being held on $1 million bail.

