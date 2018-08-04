Get set to sweat

DETROIT - After the last night of comfortable sleeping temperatures for a while, it’s going to be “air you can wear,” as Brandon Roux so aptly calls it, through the weekend.

Saturday

Early morning areas of dense fog will quickly burn off, leaving us mostly sunny for the rest of the day. It’s going to be a scorcher, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), with a very light breeze from the south that won’t help much.

Today has been declared an Ozone Action Day. The sun, heat, light wind, humidity and certain pollutants in the air combine to form ozone, which is unhealthy to you and me, and is not to be confused with ozone about ten miles aloft, which blocks some of the sun’s ultraviolet rays and is actually good for us. There are some very simple things that, believe or not, actually make a HUGE impact in reducing our low-level ozone pollution:

→ Delay mowing the lawn until evening. Exhaust from your lawn mower and other gas-powered lawn and garden equipment help form ozone. In fact, these gas-powered engines actually put out a tremendous amount of ozone-forming pollution.

→ Avoid refueling your vehicle until evening. Fumes released at the gas pump contribute to ozone formation. And if you must fill up during the day, don’t top off the tank…even that helps.

→ Reduce electricity use. Adjust your thermostat a few degrees higher and turn off lights, computers, and other electrical devices when not in use. The less electricity we use, the less power our coal-burning power plants need to produce.

See? These are very simple things that EVERYBODY can do to reduce our low-level ozone formation, and they don’t cost you a dime. In fact, that last tip will actually save you money. Finally, If you have respiratory or cardiac issues, or are elderly, take it easy this weekend, as these conditions will stress your body.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:29 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:49 p.m.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, warm and muggy, with lows in the low 70s (21-22 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and continued humid. Highs in the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius), but the humidity will make it feel like mid 90s (34 to 35 degrees Celsius). It would not surprise us to see another Ozone Action Day declared on Sunday.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear and continued uncomfortably warm, with lows in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

Hot and humid once again, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible…not everybody will see one. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) with the humidity, of course, making it feel warmer.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Monday night, with lows in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler, with highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

It looks as if we start a nice stretch of great recreational summer weather Wednesday with typical summer temperatures which could potentially last all the way through next weekend! Today’s computer models all indicate mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies, with highs generally in the low to mid 80s (28 to 30 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s (17 to 19 degrees Celsius). Preliminary indications are that we’ll start heating up again by the end of next weekend into early the following week.

