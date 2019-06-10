Get your dad this $60,000 fully furnished soundproof man cave for Father's Day

A glimpse at the $60,000 man cave on sale for Father's Day.

DETROIT - Father’s Day is this Sunday and according to the National Retail Federation Americans will spend around $16 billion on the holiday this year.

If you’re one of the many looking to up their game on what they buy, Groupon is offering the opportunity to show your appreciation towards dad with a fully furnished man cave.

The $60,000 sound isolation enclosure is the ideal place for him to crack open a beverage, watch his favorite team, jam out like a rockstar or just relax in the peace and quiet of his own home.

As part of the $60,000 package, Groupon is furnishing the enclosure with a number of man cave staples, including the following items:

• 65” 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

• Power Recliner

• 2.1-channel 300W Soundbar System with a wireless subwoofer

• 3.1 Cu. Ft. Mini Refrigerator

• Memorabilia of favorite college or professional sports team

• Side table

• Professional Installation

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.