The city of Gibraltar has issued a boil water advisory after a water main break.

Residents should not consume tap water without first boiling, according to the city.

"Water pressures due to the recent water main break have resulted in pressures below 5 psi. Emergency connections have been opened to hopefully restore pressure shorty," the city said on Facebook.

Check back for updates.

