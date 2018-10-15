Girl, 14, shot inside her home on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT - A 14-year-old girl was shot while sitting in her living room Sunday night on Detroit’s west side.

Police said her home, near Seven Mile and Meyers Road, was not the intended target.

A neighbor told police he saw at least three men running from the area.

The girl, who was struck in the temple, was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

