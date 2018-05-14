Girl, 3, shot in head at Detroit gas station makes remarkable recovery 1 month later

DETROIT - Some would call it a Mother’s Day miracle: A 3-year-old girl who was shot in the head last month and spent 28 days in the hospital fighting to survive spent Sunday in her mother's arms.

For the first time, London Muldrow 's mother spoke about her daughter's miraculous recovery after being critically injured during a stop at a gas station.

Laurie Henderson had just pulled up to a Citgo gas station at Livernois Avenue and Puritan Street. Within seconds, a fight between two men near the pumps led to gunfire.

Henderson's baby girl was shot as she sat in the back seat.

After being critically injured, London has spent the last month fighting to survive.

"I’m very grateful," Henderson said. "I’m thankful that God spared me that burden and saved my daughter's life."

For Henderson and her sister, Raquel Devaulet, this Mother’s Day was unlike any other.

"I am so happy for this to be Mother’s Day," Devaulet said. "She would’ve always been a mother, (but) to have her baby, to see her smile, I’m happy she has her back."

Last month, after London was shot in the head, doctors removed what fragments they could. She still has a bullet in her head, but she’s doing better.

While her recovery has been remarkable, her family said there are still lingering issues.

When she walks, she don’t have strength in her legs fully, so that’s the only thing I see right now that’s wrong," Henderson said.

The alleged shooter, Exel Taylor, 24, was arrested by Detroit police within hours of the shooting.

Henderson said she has forgiven him.

"I had so much anger and hatred in my heart for two weeks for this man, but I forgive him," she said. "That’s all I have to say about him."

She said her focus is making sure her baby girl makes a full recovery.

"It didn’t just hit home. It hit my home. And it’s hurtful, but I’m so blessed my daughter is up walking, talking and remembers everybody," Henderson said. "She’s so strong. She gave me my strength."

