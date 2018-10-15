Clinton Township girl perseveres through with rare bone disease

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Every day presents challenges for Alyea Rourke, a 14-year-old from Clinton Township with a rare genetic bone disease called chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis.

Rourke is sharing her story to give hope and inspire others with the disease.

Some days she has the ability to be active, while other days are so difficult that she would rather crawl back in bed or use a chair, crutches and therapy devices.

However, she is not letting it stop her from doing what she loves.

She has left doctors speechless with her story. CRMO, a affects 1 in 1 million kids in the United States.

Though others with the disease are in wheelchairs and splints, Rouke is continuing to practice competitive figure skating in Rochester Hills

She currently competes at the USFS intermediate level and is expected to head to regionals next week.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Alyea's family pay for the costly medical expenses.

