Girl Scouts of SE Michigan opening HQ in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - The new Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan’s new Detroit headquarters will be unveiled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The new headquarters is located 1333 Brewery Park Boulevard, Suite 500. Here's how the organization describes the space:

The 16,591 square feet of new office space provides an inspiring, one-of-a-kind interior atmosphere for employees while capturing the spirit of the Girl Scouts by bringing the outdoors into their work environment. Complete with a full-size cabin in the main entry, the new offices are built to be a collaborative gathering and meeting space for the Girl Scouts, training for employees and troop leaders, and a multi-purpose area for the organization and their guests.

Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, will be a featured guest at the ribbon cutting event. She spoke with Local 4's Rhonda Walker on Wednesday morning -- watch the interview above.

Here are more features in the new headquarters:

Cabin – “A house inside a house”– An 835 square foot multimedia training and collaboration space that is the signature feature of the office

– “A house inside a house”– An 835 square foot multimedia training and collaboration space that is the signature feature of the office Lighting – Meant to evoke a feeling of being outside, many of the lights represent camping elements such as clouds, rain, trees and the bright natural light of the outdoors

– Meant to evoke a feeling of being outside, many of the lights represent camping elements such as clouds, rain, trees and the bright natural light of the outdoors Materials – Key throughout the entire space are shades of the recognizable Girl Scouts brand colors as well as materials like wood, steel, cement, artwork of the outdoors, etc.

– Key throughout the entire space are shades of the recognizable Girl Scouts brand colors as well as materials like wood, steel, cement, artwork of the outdoors, etc. Cookie Closet – Houses 885 square feet of storage space for the Girl Scout Cookies, among other inventory and storage needs all year long

– Houses 885 square feet of storage space for the Girl Scout Cookies, among other inventory and storage needs all year long Employee Extras – Mother’s Room for breastfeeding moms; picnic table for group lunches and meetings; soundproof seating booths; bar level community tables; and adjustable desks for seating/standing

– Mother’s Room for breastfeeding moms; picnic table for group lunches and meetings; soundproof seating booths; bar level community tables; and adjustable desks for seating/standing Kitchen Space – Complete with various appliances useful for cooking/heating lunch, the kitchen area features expansive countertops and a long bar-height table with room for multiple seating

– Complete with various appliances useful for cooking/heating lunch, the kitchen area features expansive countertops and a long bar-height table with room for multiple seating Council Shop – Adjacent to the front entrance, the Girl Scout shop is available to the public and features badges, apparel, troop supplies and more

– Adjacent to the front entrance, the Girl Scout shop is available to the public and features badges, apparel, troop supplies and more Conference Rooms – Eight multi-media conference rooms for employees and guests to meet and collaborate

Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan headquarters in Detroit. (WDIV)

