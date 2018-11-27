Girl suspended after threatening students with knife at Flat Rock middle school

A 6th grade girl brought a small pocket knife featuring a blade of less than two inches to Simpson Middle School on Tuesday.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. - Flat Rock Community Schools Superintendent, Andrew Brodie said a sixth-grader brought a small pocket knife featuring a blade of less than 2 inches to Simpson Middle School on Tuesday.

The student reportedly made inappropriate and threatening comments, while armed with the knife, against other students.

Teachers and other staff members were immediately notified. The student was disarmed by staff members and she was taken to the principal's office.

The student has been suspended indefinitely pending an administrative review.

There were no injuries to any students or staff.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.