GM CEO Mary Barra speaks in Detroit about recent plant closures, layoffs

DETROIT - General Motors CEO Mary Barra spoke Wednesday at the Renaissance Center in Detroit.

She discussed several topics at the Automotive World Congress, including what the automaker should have done differently in the aftermath of recent plant closures and layoffs.

The automaker is closing several plants in the U.S. and Canada, including the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit and Warren Transmission Operations in Warren.

Barra said GM didn't properly explain what jobs and opportunities were available to workers affected by the plant closures.

