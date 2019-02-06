GM to cut nearly 1,300 salaried employees at Warren Tech Center

DETROIT - General Motors will cut nearly 1,300 salaried employees at their Warren Technical Center, with layoffs starting in February.

In a filing with the state of Michigan, GM said 1,298 salaried employees will be cut at the Warren location.

The company started informing employees on Feb. 4. Impacted employees were advised they will no longer report to work and their normal responsibility will cease, but they will continue to be employed.

The last day for employees in the payroll system will be Feb. 28, but compensation for wages and benefits will continue through April 9, 2019.

Earlier this week, GM said it was preparing to lay off 4,000 white-collar workers. GM started the process last November with voluntary layoffs and announced plant closures. It's caused quite a stir ever since, and Monday's cuts aren't likely to be better for the company's headlines.

As part of its plan to cut $2.5 billion in costs, since November, GM has shed 2,300 white-collar employees with a dozen or more years of service and another 1,500 contractors. Now, 4,000 more will be laid off.

Employees with between one and 12 years of service will get their severance packages starting Monday, moving from facility to facility for the next two to three weeks, although most will happen this week, GM officials said.

GM announced plans in December to lay off about 50 hourly and salaried employees at the Brownstown Township plant.

General Motors begins notifying 4,000 salaried employees who will be laid off





Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.