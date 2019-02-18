GM to invest $36 million in Lansing plant

LANSING, Mich. - General Motors is investing $36 million at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant for future crossover production.

Lansing Delta Township currently builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave crossovers.

“We are proud of the hard work and commitment of the entire Lansing team and the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave are important products in our growing crossover portfolio,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra during a visit to the plant to meet with employees and community leaders. “This investment will allow us to prepare the plant for future crossover production.”

Since 2009, GM has invested more than $600 million into the Lansing Delta Township plant. For competitive reasons, GM is not disclosing specifics or timing related to the plant’s future products at this time.

Lansing Delta Township assembly, GM’s newest assembly plant in the United States, has built more than 2 million crossovers since the facility opened in 2006.

Today, the plant operates two shifts of production and employs approximately 2,600 employees.

GM has strong presence in Michigan with more than 51,000 employees working at 33 locations. Michigan is home to more than 3,100 GM suppliers with more than $10 billion spent with those suppliers annually.

“The UAW supports and encourages further investments like the $36 million at Lansing Delta Township GM plant. The membership of UAW Local 602 are under the outstanding leadership of UAW Region 1D Director Gerald Kariem and they applaud this investment on behalf of the entire workforce and the community," said UAW Vice President, Terry Dittes.

