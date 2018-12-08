GM workers plan to protest plant closures Saturday afternoon

GM workers plan on protesting the company's massive layoffs from 2-5 p.m. Saturday outside the Swords into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery located at 33 east Adams Street in Detroit.

The rally comes after GM announced that it would lay off more than 14,000 of its workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure. The announcement was made last month.

The Autoworker Caravan, an advocacy group dedicated to promoting the interests of Unionized American Autoworkers released a statement on the plant closures in a news release announcing Saturday's protest.

The statement from the Autoworker Caravan can be read below:

"Autoworkers reject GM forsaking them and their families to enrich Wall Street bankers and stockholders - which rewarded GM with a 6% rise in its stock value - enriching Mary Barra and her cronies in the process. A decade ago Wall Street forced massive factory closures and worker concessions by threatening GM with bankruptcy. Now Wall Street has been complaining about GM not being profitable enough, and cheered Barra's announcement. When is enough, enough?"

