GoFundMe created for Allen Park infant with stage 3 brain cancer

ALLEN PARK, Mich - A GoFundMe page has been created for an Allen Park baby girl diagnosed with stage 3 brain cancer.

Anahi Hernandez, who is only six months old, was diagnosed with stage three brain cancer. Her father, Christian, is a Detroit police officer, and he and his wife found out about Anahi's illness Aug. 26.

The GoFundMe page was created just 10 days ago and has already raised more than $12,000. The family is attempting to reach $30,000.

Anahi had surgery to remove the first brain tumor, according to the GoFundMe page, and doctors believe they were able to successfully remove it completely.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, so click on the link above if you are able to donate.

