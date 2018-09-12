Michigan man arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges

IRONWOOD, Mich. - Law enforcement agencies announced the arrest of Jason Elliott Irvine, 47, of Ironwood following an investigation into his online activity.
The investigation was launched after a Tumblr user reported suspicious activity displayed on another user's account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The report prompted investigators to obtain a search warrant for Irvine’s home. On Thursday a search warrant was executed at the home.
Digital evidence was located revealing Irvine had engaged in sexual conduct first degree with a child.
Irvine was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and was arraigned Friday. Bond was set at $100,000 and he remains in custody.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact police at 906-224-3611.
