Michigan man arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges

Jason Elliott Irvine of Ironwood, Michigan engaged in criminal sexual activity with a child, police say.

IRONWOOD, Mich. - Law enforcement agencies announced the arrest of Jason Elliott Irvine, 47, of Ironwood following an investigation into his online activity.

The investigation was launched after a Tumblr user reported suspicious activity displayed on another user's account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The report prompted investigators to obtain a search warrant for Irvine’s home. On Thursday a search warrant was executed at the home.

Digital evidence was located revealing Irvine had engaged in sexual conduct first degree with a child.

Irvine was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and was arraigned Friday. Bond was set at $100,000 and he remains in custody.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact police at 906-224-3611.



