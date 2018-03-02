Good Samaritan struck while assisting family in fatal collision in Ypsilanti Twp.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fatal collision Friday on eastbound I-94 took the life of a 39-year old woman and critically injured a 24-year-old man who had stopped to assist her.

According to authorities, a vehicle went out of control at approximately 12:30 a.m. and crashed into the median barrier on I-94 near Wiard Road. Virgil Wilson, from Detroit, pulled over and stopped to assist the the driver when a tractor-trailer went out of control and collided with both Wilson and the crashed vehicle.

Police said Wilson, the woman, and her 13-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital. Wilson and the daughter are expected to survive, but the mother died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.