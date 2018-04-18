Good Samaritan watches over wheelchair in Detroit after owner taken away in ambulance

DETROIT - A Detroit man went to incredible lengths to make sure a wheelchair was returned to its owner after being left behind.

The woman who owns the wheelchair was taken to the hospital, but medical officials left her chair behind. Throughout the night, a complete stranger went back to check on the chair to make sure nothing happened to it.

It happened at the busy intersection of Livernois Avenue and Boulevard on Detroit's west side.

Kevin McDonald said medical officials helped a 75-year-old woman out of her motorized wheelchair and into an ambulance.

"I see three paramedics picking up a woman from this chair, putting her into a stretcher," McDonald said. "They proceeded to take off. Once I dropped off my passenger, I came back and noticed that the chair was still there."

McDonald returned to the corner to check on the chair all night.

"One o'clock in the morning, 3 o'clock, and each time I would go by, I would see the chair," McDonald said. "This is an emergency to me because this person needs this chair."

McDonald said the woman was picked up by a private ambulance and the van likely didn't have room for the chair.

Local 4 asked city officials to check if there is a 911 call to help track the chair's owner, but McDonald found some paperwork in the chair's back pocket.

"She's a veteran," McDonald said.

The woman's receipt for the wheelchair was in the back, and her address was around the corner. It was a group home, and employees said they'd send someone out to pick up the chair. We put the chair in our Local 4 News van and brought it to where she was living.

"I was worried that someone was going to take it," McDonald said.

Group home workers said the chair is safe and ready for the woman once she gets out of the hospital.

