Good Samaritans help occupants of car stalled on flooded Gibraltar Road

GIBRALTAR, Mich. - Some Metro Detroit communities in Wayne and Monroe counties were hit harder by Saturday's storms than others.

Multiple roads in Gibraltar were shut down due to the rising waters. The flooded roads took many drivers by surprise.

"I'm not used to being flooded out here," said Joyce Williams, a new resident. "I'm from Texas -- it's kind of dry out there."

Road crews set up barricades along Gibraltar Road to keep drivers out, putting residents in a bind.

Angela Zalewski decided to risk the road, but her vehicle stalled in the water.

"Our floorboards of our car are full of water," Zalewski said.

Luckily, two good Samaritans helped Zalewski escape the waters: Dustin Haupt and his young son, Blake.

"I jumped out to help them," Haupt said. "This little guy saw they were still in need and jumped out with his bare feet and wanted to help too."

It's an example of people helping others in a time of need.

"Now this guy is giving us a ride home," Zalewski said. "He's our guardian angel."

The National Weather Service claims more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard. For more information and safety tips on flooding, visit the official NWS website here.

