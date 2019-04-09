Good Samaritans tried to rescue 2 killed in crash, car fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are working to find out what caused a car to lose control, slam into a tree and catch on fire, killing two people inside.

The crash happened at 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

“I knew from the sound that it wasn’t going to be anything good,” said Theodore Orr.

The crash occurred right outside Orr's home. Orr said the car caught fire and two people were inside.

Orr jumped right into action.

“I grabbed my hose, trying to keep the fire away from the gas tank because most of the flames were up towards the front. After a while, the flames started growing and growing. I think it got into that oil and the hose wasn’t doing very much,” Orr said.

Local 4 learned another witness tried to help. That witness ran inside a gas station nearby and left with a fire extinguisher in his hand.

Orr said they tried and tried to get the two occupants out, but the fire was just too much.

Police said the two victims were a 39-year old female and a 32-year old male.

“We were helpless, it wasn’t a lot we could do,” Orr said.

Although their actions were not enough to save them, Orr said he would do it all over again.

“If it were me, I would definitely want somebody trying to help me, you know,” Orr said.

