Google announces partnership with National Business League

DETROIT - Google has opened up their new office inside Little Caesars Arena and they're looking to make a real impact in the community.

The company announced a partnership with the National Business League, which is the country's oldest trade organization for black-owned businesses.

There are two stores in one location. Bleu Bowtique is for men and United Front is for women.

“We specialize in carrying dresses and skirts for the socially active woman who are going places and wants to look her best when she gets there,” said Jordette Singleton with United Front.

It's a mission Jordette Singleton tries to accomplish with every customer inside the store or online.

“A strong amount of my customers are African-American women, I’m an African-American woman, so I know what they like,” Singleton said.

That’s the target audience Google is also trying to reach.

“What we’re doing is being able to bridge the digital divide between the African-American community and also technology,” said Katrina Turnbow with Google.

She said the partnership will allow them to help those businesses make a stronger impact using their websites and social media.

Dr. Ken Harris with the National Business League said this is a win for everyone.

“When you think about businesses who do not have a website, this partnership allows for you to get a free website, free domain name, free e-mail address, free search engine optimization,” Harris said.

