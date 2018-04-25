Gordie Howe International Bridge art challenge: Students asked to share 'vision' for bridge

DETROIT - Construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario is supposed to get underway later this year.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is launching an art challenge encouraging students to use their creativity to make original drawings or paintings of their vision" for the new international bridge.

"Students can learn about the components of a bridge on the WDBA website, www.wdbridge.com, and then apply this knowledge to create their own original submissions of the bridge design. WDBA may use the artwork at future events, in print or online," reads a statement from the bridge authority.

The art challenge is open to children between ages 6 to 18 as of Jan. 1, 2018. Children who want to enter must live in the city of Windsor or the County of Essex in Ontario or in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb Counties in Michigan. The art challenge closes May 25, 2018.

"The youth in our community are our future engineers, architects, planners and construction workers," said André Juneau, the bridge authority's interim chief executive officer. "The 'Show Us Your Bridge' art challenge combines STEM principles with creativity allowing students to offer their unique perspectives and interpretations, portraying the Gordie Howe International Bridge through their eyes.”

All participants will receive a commemorative Art Challenge 2018 button and certificate of participation. All submissions must be accompanied by a completed entry form and waiver.

Four prizes of a $25 gift card will be randomly selected from all entries.

