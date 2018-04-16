Gordie Howe International Bridge project: Public meetings to be held this week

DETROIT - The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is holding public information meetings this week to share current information about the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Windsor and on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Detroit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Public Information Meetings:
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Mackenzie Hall, Court Auditorium
3277 Sandwich Street
Windsor, ON N9C 1A9
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
El Bosque
6705 W. Lafayette Blvd.
Detroit, MI 48209
Presentations will take place at 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. each day.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.