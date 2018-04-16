Gordie Howe International Bridge project: Public meetings to be held this week

A rendering of a completed Gordie Howe International Bridge over the Detroit River. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is holding public information meetings this week to share current information about the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Windsor and on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Detroit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More Headlines

Public Information Meetings:

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mackenzie Hall, Court Auditorium

3277 Sandwich Street

Windsor, ON N9C 1A9

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

El Bosque

6705 W. Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48209

Presentations will take place at 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.