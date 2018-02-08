Gov. Rick Snyder outlines 2019 budget recommendations for Michigan roads

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Gov. Rick Snyder toured the Michigan Department of Transportation’s garage in Auburn Hills Thursday morning and is expected to hold a news conference to outline the 2019 budget recommendations for Michigan’s roads and transportation.

Snyder’s budget proposes to shift $325 million in general funds to road repairs.

“We have accomplished so many great things together since I first took office, but6 our work is not done,” Snyder said in a statement. “The budget I presented today is exactly what we need to keep the state moving in a positive direction. By continuing our relentless support of areas like education, safety, and transportation, we maximize the impact of the strategic initiatives we have implemented over the years. We need to ensure that the important work happening here in Michigan keeps accelerating.”

WATCH: Video shows how dangerous potholes can be on I-94 in Detroit

READ: Police warn drivers of 'debris coming loose' on dangerous stretch of EB I-696

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.