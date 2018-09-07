Gov. Rick Snyder removes felony check box on job, licence applications

LANSING - We all have seen or heard about the check box on many job applications asking, “Were you convicted of a felony?”

Often times, a check in that box can kill someone’s chances of getting the job, but Gov. Rick Snyder signed an executive directive instructing all state departments and agencies to remove the felony question box.

“I think that’s a great idea,” said Oronde Stephens.

“I would be for it,” said Darren Aliff.

“I think it’s actually somewhat of a good idea,” said Bill Carver.

It’s an overwhelming "Yes" vote, with the people Local 4 spoke to, all in favor of getting rid of the check box "Were you convicted of a felony?” on the job application.

“It’s a stigma, that employers can look at and just rule a person out,” Stephens said.

Stephens said that box stands out boldly every time. It’s something Snyder is trying to get rid of. That’s why Friday, he signed an executive directive instructing all state departments and agencies to remove the felony question box.

He said it’s about second chances.

“We do have all of these openings in so many great fields, we have people that are coming back into society, returning citizens and shouldn’t we be working harder to provide opportunities for them?” said Snyder.

Carver used to manage a trucking company and would often hire convicted felons, so he agreed with the governor, to a certain degree.

“There should still be a background check,” said Carver.

“Whether we’re in correctional institution or not, you should have questions asked about your background, that’s a normal part of the process, but it shouldn’t be the first question,” Snyder said.

