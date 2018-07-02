Gov. Rick Snyder signs legislation to improve Michigan's infrastructure

LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Rick Snyder signed legislation Monday to implement an effort to better manage the state’s drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, transportation and private utilities.

“Having sound and modern infrastructure is vital to the health and well-being of the people of Michigan,” Snyder said. “This legislation helps us take the necessary steps to ensure Michigan has a modern and reliable infrastructure system.”

In his 2016 State of the State Address, Snyder called for the creation of the 21st Century Infrastructure Commission to develop 30- to 50-year recommendations for Michigan’s transportation, drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, electric, gas and broadband entities to improve the state’s infrastructure.

The commission worked for seven months to to provide a long-term set of infrastructure recommendations aimed at improving all types of Michigan infrastructure. A healthy environment; reliable, high-quality service; economic prosperity; and value for investment were prioritized recommendations. Other recommendations included a statewide culture of asset management, encouraging and facilitating coordinated planning, working to ensure sustainable funding and embracing emerging technologies.

Once the bills are implemented, Michigan will lead the nation in infrastructure management by creating a statewide asset management database and program that will address each of these four areas. The approach will help communities better plan and invest in their systems as well as prioritize public health and create a strong foundation for the communities.

House Bill 5335, sponsored by state Rep. Rob VerHeulen, creates the Michigan Infrastructure Council, which will construct the statewide asset management database, facilitate the data collection strategy and produce a 30-year infrastructure investment and management strategy for the state of Michigan.

HB 5406, sponsored by state Rep. Roger Victory, creates the Water Infrastructure Council. The council will advise the Michigan Infrastructure Council on a statewide water asset management strategy, promote and oversee the implementation of the recommendations from the Regional Infrastructure Asset Management Pilot Program and develop templates for water asset management plans by Oct. 1, 2019.

HB 5408, sponsored by state Rep. Triston Cole, amends the Michigan Transportation Fund law to place the Transportation Asset Management Council within the Michigan Infrastructure Council. The council will advise the MIC on a statewide transportation asset management strategy and the processes and tools needed for implementation.

The bills are now Public Acts 323-325 of 2018.

For more information on this and other legislation, visit www.legislature.mi.gov.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.