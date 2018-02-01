News

Gov. Snyder orders flags lowered Friday in honor of fallen Detroit police officer Glenn Doss Jr.

Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss (right) with his father. (WDIV)

LANSING - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is ordering lowered flags on Friday to honor fallen Detroit police officer Glenn Doss Jr. 

“Glenn was a young, devoted police officer and will be deeply missed. Sue and I send our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this time,” Snyder said.

This flag order is in accordance with Executive Order 2013-10. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full staff on Saturday, Feb.3.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

 

