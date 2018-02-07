Gov. Snyder plans to end privatization of prison food service in Michigan

LANSING - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announced a plan Wednesday to end the state's privatization of prison food service.

Gov. Snyder will hand the service back to the Michigan Department of Corrections, calling the privatization a failure.

The change, which would bring about 350 state workers back to correctional facility kitchens, was announced in Gov. Rick Snyder’s budget recommendation presentation on Wednesday.

“As the contract with Trinity was approaching its end, we took the opportunity to re-examine our operations,” Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington said. “After discussing options with Trinity, it was determined it was in the best interest of both parties not to renew our agreement. We believe the department’s needs would be better met by returning to state-run food service.”

While food service contracts achieved savings for taxpayers, the MDOC determined that continued challenges with staffing vacancies, turnover, compliance with performance expectations, and a recent request by Trinity for additional funding, warranted a return to state-run operations.

