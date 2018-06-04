Gov. Snyder signs bill increasing funds for Michigan Natural Resources trust

LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Rick Snyder signed a bill that increases funds for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Under the bill, the fund will receive an additional $49 million for additions and development projects, Snyder's office announced Monday.

"The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund has provided a variety of opportunities to Michiganders to experience our state’s world-class natural resources,” Snyder said. "I’m happy to sign legislation that will help provide the resources needed to continue their work."

Senate Bill 883, sponsored by state Sen. Darwin Booher, provides supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year 2018 budget to increase total spending for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The bill is now known as the Public Act 165 of 2018.

Snyder also signed five other bills:

Senate Bill 551, sponsored by state Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, now known as Public Act 166 of 2018 provides guidance to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board by establishing an advisory group. The group will determine the amount of money that will be available for annual spending and operations. The group will include the governor, state treasurer, senate majority leader, speaker of the house or their designees and a member of the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board.

House bills 5620-5621, sponsored by state Reps. Pamela Hornberger and Sue Allor, respectively, are now known as Public Act 167-168 of 2018. The bills amend sales and use tax acts to allow a purchaser to request a refund directly from the Michigan Department of Treasury for tax paid on a retail transaction if the purchaser was entitled to an exemption.

House Bill 5093, sponsored by state Rep. Beau LaFave, is now Public Act 169 of 2018. The bill amends the Michigan Public School Employees' Retirement System Act by mandating that employers match 100 percent of the first 3 percent of annual salary contributed by the member. This bill aligns these specific members with the options provided to new hires who have chosen to participate in the Defined Contribution plan.

House Bill 5235, sponsored by state Rep. Steve Marino, is now Public Act 170 of 2018. The bill allows an employer with a monthly pay period to be in compliance with the law if the employer paid an employee all wages earned during the pay period within 15 days after the end of the monthly pay period.

For more information on this and other legislation, visit www.legislature.mi.gov.

