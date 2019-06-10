Gov. Whitmer requests presidential disaster declaration to help Wayne County flooding victims

DETROIT - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested a presidential disaster declaration Monday to help people affected by flooding in Wayne County.

Heavy rain April 30–May 3 damaged homes, businesses and vehicles. Whitmer made the request after an in-depth assessment of the damage.

“Damage to a home and loss of personal property due to flooding can have devastating emotional and financial impacts,” Whitmer said. “Helping the affected residents of Wayne County is our priority, so the state is exploring all its options to help and has asked the federal government for additional resources to assist recovery efforts.”

Whitmer requested supplementary federal aid in the form of Individual Assistance to help eligible residents.

If federal aid is granted, assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs.

It will be up to President Donald Trump to determine if the declaration should be granted.

