Gov. Whitmer to seek changes in Michigan's Medicaid work requirement rules

LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to seek changes to Michigan’s Medicaid work requirements before they take effect, saying the “onerous” rules could lead to recipients losing coverage.

The Democrat wrote a letter to the federal government Friday. She accepted the terms and conditions of a waiver the state received in December to implement the work requirements, saying it ensures the continuation of an expansion of Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of adults.

But she said she will work with the Republican-led Legislature to make changes so the expansion “preserves coverage, promotes work, reduces red tape and minimizes administrative costs.”

Whitmer says an independent study shows up to 183,000 residents could lose Medicaid once work or education requirements begin.

Republicans could block any attempt to revise the work law enacted last year.

The Michigan League for Public Policy released a statement:

“Requiring Healthy Michigan Plan participants to work is bad news in and of itself, but the law is even more nefarious than that. It forces the governor’s hand by requiring her either to accept the work requirements—a policy she clearly has concerns with—or risk eliminating the Healthy Michigan Plan altogether, which puts the care of 680,000 people in jeopardy. It is an unfortunate statement on how this public policy was crafted that the only recourse our state’s top elected official currently has is a letter, but we appreciate that Gov. Whitmer is doing what she can to oppose this and protect Michiganders’ healthcare.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Republican legislators should heed these warnings—especially the projected loss of healthcare for nearly 200,000 Michigan residents—and work with the governor and the Department of Health and Human Services to revise this policy and reduce its adverse impact.”

“It’s extremely unfortunate that Republicans in Lansing are following the lead of President Donald Trump instead of the chorus of voices that understand the danger of Healthy Michigan Plan work requirements. They’re not listening to the hundreds of thousands of struggling Michigan residents this will affect, most of whom are already working if they’re able because they have healthcare. They’re not listening to state health policy advocates like us, who have paired hard data and heartfelt personal stories to put a face on this. They’re not listening to the other states like Arkansas who have followed this same path and uncovered major flaws. And they’re not listening to national policy experts and research and analysis, like the report that came out this week that this new law could cost 27 percent of Healthy Michigan Plan participants their health coverage. But maybe, just maybe, today they’ll listen to the head of our state government and the ultimate advocate for our state residents.”

-- Michigan League for Public Policy President and CEO Gilda Z. Jacobs

