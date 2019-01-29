Grace Centers of Hope has space available for the homeless for cover ahead of freezing temperatures

PONTIAC, Mich - Grace Centers of Hope is opening its doors for men, women and children dealing with homelessness ahead of the winter vortex headed to Michigan Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Michigan ahead of the forecast -30 below temperatures. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be below zero. The severe weather conditions is creating life-threatening situations for metro-Detroit's homeless population.

According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, people who are experiencing homelessness have a much higher risk than the general population of developing exposure-related conditions such as hypothermia and frostbite. These conditions can be immediately life-threatening and may also increase the risk of dying from unrelated conditions in the future.

Walk-ins will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. "For the safety of all our residents and staff, Grace Centers of Hope is a sober community." Walk-ins must be sober.

"This dangerous dip in temperatures can be a life or death situation and we want to make sure people find warm place to lay their head when conditions ourdoors get severe," said Pastor Kent W. Clark, CEO of Grace Centers of Hope.

For more information about Grace Centers of Hope and its Emergnecy Shelter program, call 1-855-HELP-GCH or visit www.gracecentersofhope.org

