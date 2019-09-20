Gracie Lou, turkey that can't walk at Washtenaw County animal sanctuary, gets her wheelchair

MANCHESTER, Mich. - Gracie Lou's special wheelchair has arrived!

The turkey at the SASHA Farm Animal Sanctuary in Manchester often struggles to walk or move.

Original Report: Turkey at Washtenaw County animal sanctuary gets special wheelchair

"She will trip. She will fall. But most of the time, she is immobile," said Shara Jones, animal care manager at SASHA.

So, a wheelchair was made for Gracie Lou.

A few adjustments need to be made to the chair and the bird will need to practice walking with it, but Jones said the chair seems promising.

